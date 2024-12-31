Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana minister pushes for 5 green pledges for 2025

ByLeena Dhankhar
Dec 31, 2024 10:51 PM IST

Rao Narbir Singh also called for disciplined waste disposal practices, urging residents to use designated bins and avoid littering in open areas

Haryana’s industry, commerce, environment, and forest minister, Rao Narbir Singh, in his message ahead of New Year’s Eve, said that the state government would intensify its efforts to bring prosperity and development to Haryana. 

Rao Narbir Singh called for a reduction in the use of single-use plastics, highlighting their detrimental impact on the environment and the challenges in recycling them.  (HT Archive)
Rao Narbir Singh called for a reduction in the use of single-use plastics, highlighting their detrimental impact on the environment and the challenges in recycling them.  (HT Archive)

On the occasion of the New Year, the environment minister appealed to citizens to take a “Panch Pran” (five resolutions) pledge for environmental conservation. Singh outlined five actionable steps for individuals to contribute to a sustainable future. 

First, he urged everyone to avoid using plastic bags instead of cloth bags. Second, he encouraged people to plant trees whenever possible and gift fruit-bearing plants during events. 

In the third pledge, Singh emphasised the importance of using public transportation to reduce pollution. “Adopting eco-friendly habits like these can help mitigate the adverse effects of rising pollution levels,” he said. 

The fourth resolution focused on waste segregation and composting. Singh stressed the need to separate dry and wet waste at the source to ensure it can be effectively composted. 

Lastly, he called for a reduction in the use of single-use plastics, highlighting their detrimental impact on the environment and the challenges in recycling them. 

The minister also called for disciplined waste disposal practices, urging residents to use designated bins and avoid littering in open areas, particularly at night. “A clean Haryana begins with disciplined waste management. Every resident has a role to play in ensuring our cities and villages remain clean,” Singh said, adding, “These pledges are not just resolutions but a commitment to a healthier planet.” 

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On