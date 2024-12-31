Haryana minister pushes for 5 green pledges for 2025

Haryana’s industry, commerce, environment, and forest minister, Rao Narbir Singh, in his message ahead of New Year’s Eve, said that the state government would intensify its efforts to bring prosperity and development to Haryana. Rao Narbir Singh called for a reduction in the use of single-use plastics, highlighting their detrimental impact on the environment and the challenges in recycling them. (HT Archive)

On the occasion of the New Year, the environment minister appealed to citizens to take a “Panch Pran” (five resolutions) pledge for environmental conservation. Singh outlined five actionable steps for individuals to contribute to a sustainable future.

First, he urged everyone to avoid using plastic bags instead of cloth bags. Second, he encouraged people to plant trees whenever possible and gift fruit-bearing plants during events.

In the third pledge, Singh emphasised the importance of using public transportation to reduce pollution. “Adopting eco-friendly habits like these can help mitigate the adverse effects of rising pollution levels,” he said.

The fourth resolution focused on waste segregation and composting. Singh stressed the need to separate dry and wet waste at the source to ensure it can be effectively composted.

Lastly, he called for a reduction in the use of single-use plastics, highlighting their detrimental impact on the environment and the challenges in recycling them.

The minister also called for disciplined waste disposal practices, urging residents to use designated bins and avoid littering in open areas, particularly at night. “A clean Haryana begins with disciplined waste management. Every resident has a role to play in ensuring our cities and villages remain clean,” Singh said, adding, “These pledges are not just resolutions but a commitment to a healthier planet.”