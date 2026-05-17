Haryana offers full interest waiver on property tax dues since 2010

Gurugram:The Haryana government has announced a 100% waiver on interest on pending property tax dues since 2010, if payments are made by June 30, 2026. Property owners with pending dues from 2010-11 to 2024-25 can avail a complete waiver on outstanding amounts.

According to a notification issued on Friday by Urban Local Bodies Department, property owners with pending dues from 2010-11 to 2024-25 can avail a complete waiver on outstanding amounts.

Officials said the move aims to recover long-pending property tax dues and provide financial relief to residents and commercial property owners across the state.

According to the notification, taxpayers must deposit their pending dues and complete self-certification of their properties on the official online portal before the deadline to avail the benefit.

Authorities said the decision is expected to benefit thousands of property owners in the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) area, where large amounts of property tax dues remain pending.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the initiative would help citizens regularise their pending dues without the burden of interest and improve revenue collection for urban local bodies.

He also urged residents to deposit their pending taxes within the stipulated period and complete verification and self-certification of their properties through the online portal.

Officials said the decision also aims to make the taxation system more transparent, streamlined and citizen-friendly by encouraging property owners to update and authenticate their property records digitally.

The civic body has appealed to residents to complete the payment and verification process in time to avoid future penalties or complications.