Haryana orders pay-by-weight model for door-to-door waste collection

The Department of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Haryana has directed all municipalities across the state to pay waste-collection agencies strictly based on the actual weight of garbage collected and transported during door-to-door household collection, officials said. Revised policy aims to tighten monitoring and improve services as Gurugram prepares fresh tenders for door-to-door waste collection contracts. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is likely to float a tender for this on March 13.

Notably, MCG initially floated tenders in the first week of February, and bidding agencies sought confirmation on the payment method. The ULB department has now clarified that payments will be made strictly on a per-ton basis, corresponding to the actual garbage collected.

Sunder Sheoran, executive engineer at MCG, said: “The bidding process will open on March 13, after which the price per ton will be determined based on the bids received.”

According to officials, the rates may be revised periodically in accordance with state government guidelines. The agencies must follow the tender conditions, collecting waste only from households through the door-to-door service and not from bulk waste generators such as hospitals, malls, or hotels, officials said.

Earlier on February 3, HT reported that the Haryana government approved a revised ₹315 crore plan for door-to-door waste collection and transportation in Gurugram for the next five years. The city is now divided into two clusters: cluster one and two.

Cluster 1 comprises zones 1 and 2, and has been allocated ₹144.61 crore, while cluster 2 includes zones 3 and 4 with a budget of ₹170.62 crore. Two agencies will be appointed for waste collection and transportation, instead of the four agencies originally proposed by MCG.

As per the approval letter, these agencies will not charge any fee from households, institutions or RWAs for door-to-door waste collection services. Currently, MCG has temporarily assigned four agencies to each zone for door-to-door garbage collection.

At present, BR and Company is collecting door-to-door waste from Zone 1, Army Decorators Private Limited in Zone 2, Classic Manpower Private Limited in Zone 3, and Balaji Manpower Services in Zone 4. However, residents and RWAs across the city have raised concerns over irregular door-to-door garbage collection in their sectors.

A senior MCG official said that once the new tenders are finalised, the city’s sanitation services are expected to see a significant improvement. He added that clear guidelines, stricter monitoring, and payment based on actual waste collected will ensure more regular and efficient door-to-door garbage collection across all sectors.