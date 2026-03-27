Gurugram, To accelerate the ongoing works in Gurugram aimed at making the Yamuna clean and pollution-free, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board held a review meeting at Vikas Sadan on Friday. Haryana pollution board reviews Gurugram drain cleanup, sets deadlines for Yamuna revival

During the meeting, chaired by member secretary Yogesh Kumar, the action plan prepared for making the drains pollution-free was reviewed in detail, said an official.

According to an official statement, after taking a comprehensive progress report from officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Yogesh Kumar directed that all projects be completed within the stipulated timelines while ensuring effective results on the ground.

He emphasised the need for strong coordination among all concerned departments.

He instructed that joint sampling of sewage treatment plants be conducted again and that a detailed report be submitted within 15 days. He further directed that the diversion of untreated water from Phase III to Phase II be ensured within 15 days so that treated water can be utilised for irrigation purposes.

In addition, he directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority to prepare and submit a Standard Operating Procedure for cleaning stormwater drains and sewer lines. This would help in identifying and removing illegal connections.

Yogesh also instructed that all pollution points in Phase II be identified and mapped within three months.

He directed that proper assessment of solid waste being extracted from drains be carried out and that its scientific disposal be ensured, along with maintaining complete records. This would help in effective monitoring and future planning.

After reviewing activities under the Municipal Corporation Gurugram, Yogesh directed officials to submit a detailed report on newly registered tankers at the earliest and to constitute a special team for strict action against illegal tanker operations.

He also instructed officials to submit a status report on fencing work along drains to prevent illegal access and dumping of waste.

Yogesh further directed that regular inspection of all sewage treatment plants be ensured and that their operations remain in accordance with prescribed standards.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.