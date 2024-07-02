Haryana releases stilt-and 4-floors policy; mixed reactions in Gurugram

Gurugram/Chandigarh Around 168K plots in HSVP sectors are eligible. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Haryana town and country planning minister JP Dalal on Tuesday formally announced his government’s approval for builders to construct buildings with a stilt and four floors in certain residential sectors.

Under the new policy, the state has allowed the construction of four floors with stilts in sectors where the layout plan allows for the building of four dwelling units per plot. This policy also extends to plots adjoining 10-metre roads where the layout plan allows for the building of three dwelling units per plot, contingent on the inking of a mutual consent agreement with all adjoining plot allottees, as well as in licenced Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jan Awas Yojana (DDJAY) colonies, which are localities with affordable housing schemes for low-income groups in urban areas.

The department will also set up a web portal to address issues and make public information related to the new policy.

Gurugram residents, however, had mixed reactions to the announcement — while some welcomed the potential for modernisation and an increased housing capacity, others raised concerns about the potential strain on existing infrastructure, parking, and the volume of people in these areas.

Speaking at a press conference, Dalal said that in order to curb the practice of enclosing the stilt area, a condition shall be imposed — that the approval of construction and the granting of occupation certificate “shall be deemed withdrawn in case the area is fully or partially enclosed”.

Additional chief secretary (town and country planning) Arun Gupta, who was also present, said that an estimated 168,000 plots at Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sectors across urban estates are eligible under the new policy.

“Thus, about 61% HSVP residential plots across the state will be eligible for stilt-plus-four floors,” Gupta said.

The Gurugram home developer association said they are happy with the new policy, adding that its approval will help thousands of people who dream of purchasing a house in the city.

“The cost of apartments in the city is very high, and most people live on rent… Now, many more houses will be constructed, resulting in more pocket friendly options… Not having a fourth floor was leading to a deficit in residential units and increasing rentals,” said Narender Yadav, president of the association.

However, others pointed out that the new policy will strain the city’s already stressed public infrastructure.

Kusum Sharma, a resident of Suncity Township in Sector 54, said some of the points in the new policy are not practical. “Why will the adjacent house owner give their consent for free? This will increase tiffs between neighbours. The policy should have mentioned specifics but it will result in public fights in residential areas. These constructions will lead to traffic congestion and illegal parking on the internal roads. Children will not be able to cycle in the colony,” she said.

Developers, meanwhile, saw the potential economic benefit, both for the real estate sector as well as for the state government.

Santosh Agarwal, CFO and executive director of Alphacorp, said this policy meets the rising housing demands, particularly in urban areas like Panchkula and Gurugram. “It ensures efficient land use while upholding safety and compliance through rigorous conditions and expert panel reviews. Additionally, it supports the state’s vision for sustainable urban development, driving economic growth and improving living standards for residents. We believe this policy will pave the way for more innovative and sustainable housing solutions in the future,” he said.

Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd said, “The decision will provide massive opportunities for the aspirational homebuyer segment. This decision will have the dual benefit of enhancing independent floors with higher property valuations, while also opening the premium housing segment to higher quality development,” he said.

KL Sharma, chairperson of citizens’ group JAAGO GURUGRAM, said that the government should also mandate the installation of rooftop solar panels and water harvesting structures in every new building to enhance sustainability.

“Additionally, exploring the use of greywater (from sinks, showers, and washing machines) for kitchen gardens and flushing, and treating blackwater (from toilets) for safe reuse is essential. Serious efforts must be made to reduce overload on electrical infrastructure to prevent frequent supply breakdowns during peak demand and abate the risk of blackouts. Gurugram already faces significant supply constraints both of water and electricity and with the net addition to infrastructure, it is likely to further worsen,” he said.

Gauri Sarin, founder of Making Model Gurugram (MMG), a citizens’ initiative, said, “The MMG team had made recommendations for a win-win solution. The main concerns highlighted were the infrastructure upgradation required to meet the needs of higher density and the compromise on quality of life of existing owners who had purchased land with pre-existing conditions. Also, I had personally urged for Gurgaon colonies not to turn into the utter mess we see in Delhi.”