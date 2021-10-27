Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana reports 15 fresh Covid-19 cases, no new death
gurugram news

Haryana reports 15 fresh Covid-19 cases, no new death

Among the districts, seven cases were reported from Gurugram and three from Faridabad. The number of active cases stands at 103 in the state while the recovery count has reached 7,61,012.
Haryana has a Covid-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
Haryana has a Covid-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Haryana recorded no new coronavirus-related fatality, even as it added 15 fresh cases on Tuesday, pushing the infection count to 7,71,189, according to an official bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,049, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Among the districts, seven cases were reported from Gurugram and three from Faridabad.

The number of active cases stands at 103 in the state while the recovery count has reached 7,61,012.

Haryana has a Covid-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out