Haryana reports 15 fresh Covid-19 cases, no new death

Haryana recorded no new coronavirus-related fatality, even as it added 15 fresh cases on Tuesday, pushing the infection count to 7,71,189, according to an official bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,049, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Among the districts, seven cases were reported from Gurugram and three from Faridabad.

The number of active cases stands at 103 in the state while the recovery count has reached 7,61,012.

Haryana has a Covid-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.