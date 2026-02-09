Chandigarh, The Haryana Human Rights Commission has initiated proceedings regarding an open, stagnant pond in Sumra Kheda village of Bhiwani district, terming the site a "direct assault on human dignity" following the drowning of three minors. Haryana rights panel pulls up Bhiwani admin over children drowning in open pond

The Commission observed that the drowning of the three children in the past due to a lack of safety measures was not a mere accident but a consequence of prolonged administrative negligence and insensitivity.

According to the complaint placed before the Judicial Member of the Commission, Kuldip Jain, the open pond filled with stagnant water has existed in the densely populated area of village for years.

No fencing, warning signs or boundary walls were constructed despite repeated complaints to the authorities.

The Commission stated that the foul stench from the water and the threat of infectious diseases constitute a blatant violation of the villagers' right to health.

In his order dated February 4, Jain held that such conditions amount to a grave violation of Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the right to live in a safe, clean and dignified environment.

He further emphasised that failure to ensure safety for children, an extremely vulnerable group, is a breach of the State's constitutional obligations under Articles 39 and 39 of the Directive Principles of State Policy.

Jain expressed serious displeasure that no concrete action was taken at any level despite repeated warnings and complaints.

Considering the gravity of the matter, Jain directed the Deputy Commissioner, Bhiwani, to act as the nodal officer and ensure immediate safety measures, conduct a fair and comprehensive inquiry, fix responsibility and take action against erring officials and employees.

The Gram Panchayat has been directed to immediately fence, fill or otherwise secure the pond and restore proper sanitation in the village.

Assistant Registrar of the Commission Dr Puneet Arora said the Commission has issued a clear warning that any laxity or delay in matters involving human life and the safety of children will not be tolerated.

All authorities have been directed to submit detailed action-taken reports one week before the next hearing. The matter has been listed for further hearing on April 2.

