Haryana to pilot a ‘sports-driven life skills framework’ project

Haryana is set to become the first state in the country to pilot a CPD (Continuing Professional Development) a sports life skills framework for school education, officials said. The framework has been conceptualised by the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), with UK-based sports education and training ecosystem provider Power Sportz serving as the academic and implementation partner, they added. Designed by HIPSA with Power Sportz as implementation partner, the framework aligns with NEP 2020 and focuses on leadership, teamwork and resilience. (HT Archive)

The sports life skills framework integrates structured life skills learning directly through sports and physical education. According to HIPSA, the framework accredited by UK-based professional accreditation body, the CPD Group, aligns closely with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and has been designed to fit seamlessly into existing school systems, officials said. It will be delivered during regular physical education periods without adding to curriculum load, examinations or requiring timetable changes, officials said, making it easier to adopt in both government and private schools, they added.

The pilot rollout in Haryana will cover selected schools and students from Classes 6 to 12. Power Sportz will work with school management and physical education teachers to deliver the programme on the ground, while also creating structured professional development pathways for PE teachers in the state, officials added.

Officials associated with the initiative said Haryana was chosen as the pilot state due to its strong sporting culture and consistent performance in national and international competitions. The framework aims to strengthen grassroots sports, develop life-ready students through sport, and institutionalise life skills such as teamwork, discipline, leadership and resilience.

“With Haryana as the pilot state, we are laying the foundation for a national movement that places sport at the heart of holistic education,” said Kanthi D Suresh, president of HIPSA, adding that the programme would be expanded to other states based on the outcomes of the Haryana rollout.

“Integrating life skills into physical education is globally recognised as one of the most effective learning models. However, successful implementation will depend on teacher training, standardisation and long-term institutional support. If done properly, this framework can move PE beyond physical fitness and turn it into a structured learning space for leadership, teamwork and emotional development,” said Balram Singh, a gymnast coach.

The framework has received accreditation from The CPD Group based in Rothwell, England, which officials said confirms that the programme meets international benchmarks for structured learning and professional development, giving the Haryana pilot global credibility.“Alignment with NEP 2020 ensures policy relevance in India, while CPD accreditation provides international benchmarking and structured learning validation. The CPD Group was chosen because of its global recognition in professional education frameworks across more than 100 countries,” a HIPSA official said, asking not to be named.

HIPSA said its focus remains on building globally aligned sports education frameworks and partnerships. The organisation was recently in the news for facilitating the inclusion of kabaddi in the Guinness Book of World Records, reflecting its broader commitment to promoting Indian sports and structured sports education at scale.