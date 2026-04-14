Haryana wage hike rollout faces protests in Palwal, Faridabad

Thousands of workers in Palwal and Faridabad staged protests in their respective areas on Monday, alleging that factory managements had not issued any notification on the minimum wage hike announced by the Haryana government last week. Around 7,500 workers participated in the protests, according to district administration officials. Accused allegedly used worker groups to provoke clashes; all unemployed and not tied to companies involved in protests. (HT Photo)

In Palwal, protesting workers were cleared from the highway by police. In Faridabad, they were pacified by labour department and district administration officials after being assured that they would receive the increased wages from April 1.

This comes days after similar protests at IMT Manesar, an industrial hub, where workers demanded revised compensation as per the Centre’s new labour laws. On Thursday, the Haryana government notified a 35% wage hike across categories, effective April 1, 2026.

Officials said that the majority of the workers were from two factories — one which manufactures harness and wiring for automobiles in Sector-37, Faridabad, and the other one which produces automobile spare parts at Prithla. At least 6,000 workers belonged to the two factories besides those from other manufacturing units. Authorities of the firms did not respond to HT’s queries on the issue.

At least 3,200 workers in Palwal’s Prithla blocked the Agra-Delhi highway for nearly two hours, causing traffic snarls, according to labour department officials. The blockade was later cleared by police.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) general secretary (Haryana) Jai Bhagwan said, “Factory managements are not issuing any circulars or notices for workers resulting in mistrust.”

At the protest site, Chandra Bhan said that, for the last six years, he has been working as a helper at the Faridabad factory for ₹9,400 per month. “The company management pasted a notice with minimum wage of ₹15,220 for unskilled worker on Monday only after we started the protesting,” he said.

Uday Kant, another worker in Faridabad, said that they were expecting that company to announce their wage hike after Haryana government’s notification on April 8. “However, the company management kept ignoring our requests asking when wage hike will take place,” he said.

Kant said he has been working with the packaging unit of the factory for the last five years for ₹ 9,200 per month. “However, management makes us work for all other departments too including sales and delivery,” he alleged.

Officials said the protests occurred due to absence of communication between workers and company management and rumours.

Ajay Pal, deputy labour commissioner (Faridabad and Palwal), “We interacted with the protesting workers on Monday and assured them that they will get minimum wages as per their skill-category April 1.”

Pal multiple meetings have been held with industries and associations on wake hike. “Protest took place only at those factories where management had not made any proper communication on the issue,” he said.

Pal said that all the labour department inspectors in Faridabad and Palwal will be deployed at various factories at the time of salary disbursal next months so that they can immediately interact with workers in situation of any confusion or discrepancies.

“We interacted with all the agitating workers in Faridabad and Palwal to clear their confusions after which situation returned to normalcy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Faridabad deputy commissioner Ayush Sinha said that directions have already been issued to all the industries to communicate workers that the wake hike under the state government notification will be effective from April 1.

Under the revised structure, wages for unskilled workers have increased from ₹11,274.60 to ₹15,220. Semi-skilled workers will now earn ₹16,780.74, up from ₹12,430.18, while skilled workers’ wages have been raised to ₹18,500.81 from ₹13,704.31. Highly skilled workers will now receive ₹19,425.85, compared to ₹14,389.52 earlier.