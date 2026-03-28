Gurugram, Keeping children's road safety in mind, Haryana's first "Safe School Zone" was launched on Saturday, an official here said. Haryana's first Safe School Zone launched in Gurugram to boost child road safety

This initiative is considered a significant step towards improving road safety around government schools, the official said.

According to a statement, the project was inaugurated by Ravinder Yadav, Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.

This project is being implemented by the Rahgiri Foundation under the Gurugram Vision Zero programme in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram .

The initiative has also received support from organisations such as Hero MotoCorp, Nagaro, and Hughes Systic. This project is the first in a series of similar Safe School Zones to be developed across the city this year.

While addressing, Additional Commissioner Ravindra Yadav said that this initiative is aimed towards working together to address the safety of children, their bright future, and environmental protection.

He added that a road where children and the elderly can walk without worry is truly safe for everyone.

The Safe School Zone in Kadipur village is a new beginning in the state and will be expanded to other areas in the future, he said.

In his address, SDM Sanjeev Singla stated that initiatives like the Safe School Zone signal a positive change for society, with the safety of children a top priority.

"Such efforts not only ensure a safe environment around schools but also instil confidence in parents. He emphasised that only through the combined efforts of the administration and the public can this initiative be successful, ensuring that every child receives an education in a safe environment", he added.

On average, 42 children die in road accidents every day in the country. A survey conducted at the government primary school in Kadipur found that approximately 80 per cent of children walk to school. Previously, they had to cross busy roads without sidewalks, safe crossings, or warning signs. Now, under this Safe School Zone, the road has been made completely safe, the statement said.

There are child-safe footpaths, raised and clear zebra crossings, a speed limit of 25 km per hour, waiting areas and attractive wall art to raise awareness, the official added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.