Health department to begin administering second dose of Covid-19 vaccine next week

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:10 AM IST

The district health department will begin administering the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine from next week onwards to people who took the jab 28 days ago when the drive was launched. The senior state administration officials said that they have given a go-ahead to districts to begin the inoculation.

“The Co-Win portal is now open for administering the second dose to healthcare workers, who took the shot 28 days ago. From our side, we have given a go-ahead to begin the process,” said Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary, state health department.

On Saturday, at least five districts, Ambala, Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra and Kaithal, started the second dose of inoculation. The district health department in Gurugram has, however, planned for weekly large-scale vaccination drive on February 15 to cover more than 5,000 front-line workers, before starting the second dose.

“Inoculation of the second dose will begin from next week onwards. The final date for the drive is yet to be confirmed as there is a window period of four to six weeks to take the second shot. The department will go ahead with the mega vaccination drive on Monday and will plan for the second dose drive in a couple of days,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

The administration of the first dose started on January 16 with the vaccine launch – Covaxin and Covishield. Since both vaccines require double dose, the second dose has to be given 28 days after the first dose. “Based on the list of people who have taken the first shot, messages and personal calls will be made to the people. The plan is yet to be prepared,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

Decline in turnout

Meanwhile the vaccination of front-line workers continued on Saturday. Only 33% front-line and healthcare staff took the Covid-19 vaccine shot — a sharp decline from the 54% coverage reported on Thursday. Over 420 people out of the 1,250 targeted in different government departments took the vaccine shot. The health department held 13 vaccination sites to cover the staff members of police department, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and healthcare workers.

According to the data available with the health department, the police department recorded the lowest footfall of only 62 people out of the 500. At MCG vaccination site, at least 116 employees turned up among the 500 targeted for the day. About 62 health workers also took the jab.

“A good response has been seen at the vaccination sites set up for RAF personnel who were deployed at borders for farmers’ movement. Out of the 200 staff, at least 177 took the vaccine shot,” said Singh.

