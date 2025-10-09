Heaps of garbage seen lying along Gurugram-Faridabad road

A kilometer stretch of the Gurugram-Faridabad road reeks of decay, with heaps of waste seen lying along the roadside, alleged residents and commuters adding that even after a special drive led by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) early this September, the condition of the road remains the same. Waste seen on the Gurugram–Faridabad Road on Wednesday.

Commuters have expressed frustration over the daily accumulation of waste along the roadside. The open waste not only releases a foul stench but also makes it nearly impossible for two-wheelers to navigate the stretch, said commuters. The waste ranges from plastic bags, kitchen waste to construction debris.

Despite multiple special drives aimed at curbing the problem, illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste by contractors and builders remains persistent across Gurugram.

Ashwini Dabra, a resident of Sector 45 and a daily commuter on the Gurugram-Faridabad road, expressed his frustration over the lack of action by MCG. “Every day I see new piles of garbage accumulating. It has become increasingly risky for us commuters to travel through this stretch. This road has become a breeding ground for diseases,” said Dabra.

Another frequent commuter and resident of sector 28, Akshita Sharma, shared, “I have witnessed people get out of their vehicle and dump waste right there. People think that with the existing garbage, nothing will change if they add more. We need to take responsibility as citizens and stop contributing to this mess.”

Sudeep Bhattacharya, a resident of DLF Phase 3, expressed his disappointment. “This is no longer Millenium City; it has turned into ‘Mess-linium City’. The authorities need to wake and it is high time they start taking the city seriously,” he shared.

Environmentalist Vaishali Rana said, ”This issue has been going on for over 2-3 years now. In the past, cyclists and runners would frequent this spot because of its scenic beauty, but the situation has worsened so much that they’ve stopped coming altogether.”

“Tractors even drive into the forest area to dump waste. This is not only worsening the pollution but also impacting the AQI levels. What was once a beautiful area has now become a pollution hotspot,” she added.

Yash Jaluka, Additional Commissioner of MCG, said that regular patrolling is being carried out in the area and plans are underway to identify locations for installing 24×7 CCTV surveillance. “We are also issuing challans to those found dumping waste along the stretch,” he added.

“We are collecting nearly ₹1 lakh in fines daily from those illegally disposing of C & D waste,” shared another MCG official requesting anonymity.

He also said that special drives are conducted every Saturday and Sunday to collect waste and clean the area.

However, residents have called for stricter enforcement, including naming and shaming offenders. In response, the MCG official claimed that daily patrolling is being carried out, a statement that seems at odds with the ongoing condition of the Gurugram-Faridabad road.