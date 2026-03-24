Heavy vehicles barred from Sheetla Mata Mandir Road till April 4 amid Navratri

All large and heavy commercial goods vehicles have been directed to avoid the Sheetla Mata Mandir Road until April 4 due to an ongoing festival at the temple and nearby areas, district traffic police said on Monday. Advisory covers routes to Najafgarh, Dwarka, CRPF Camp and railway station; diversions include DSD College Chowk and Prakashpuri Chowk links. (HT Archive)

According to a traffic advisory issued on Monday, the diversion is aimed at decongesting the 700-metre stretch from Sheetla Mata Mandir Road to Lt Atul Kataria Marg to manage large crowds during the Navaratis, officials privy to the matter said.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan said that diversions have been planned for trucks, trailers and commercial carriers to accommodate the influx of devotees. “Commuters heading towards Najafgarh and Dwarka via Signature Towers can take the right turn from Kataria Chowk roundabout and approach the traffic signal in sectors 21-22. The route will cover key areas such as Rezang La Chowk, Krishna Chowk and Bajghera gate,” Mohan said.

He added that vehicles heading to CRPF Camp Chowk via Sector 12 should instead take the DSD College Chowk–Railway Station Road route towards Sector 4/7 Chowk to access the railway station and sectors 4, 5, 7, 9, Dhanwapur, and Daulatabad.

Traffic officials said heavy vehicles near the Sector 5 intersection towards the temple should take the Prakashpuri Chowk–Railway Road route. “All heavy vehicles heading towards the Delhi-Gurugram (NH-48) expressway from the Sector 5 intersection via Mata Mandir Road will now use the Krishna Chowk, Rezang La Chowk-Pasco traffic light route to reach their destination,” Mohan said.

He added that personnel deployed on the Sheetla Mata Mandir stretch in Sector 6 will guide vehicles towards five diversion routes to streamline traffic movement from Ashok Vihar along Carterpuri Road to Old Delhi-Gurugram Road.

The remaining heavy vehicular traffic heading towards Rajiv Chowk, Sohna and Jaipur from the Sector 5 intersection will go via Prakashpuri Chowk, Sector 4/7 Chowk, New Colony turn, followed by Sohna Chowk to reach their destinations, officials said.