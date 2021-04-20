IND USA
gurugram news

Hero MotoCorp to halt production for four days

City-based two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp decided to halt operations in a staggered manner between April 22 and May 1 at all its manufacturing facilities across the country in view of the rising Covid-19 cases
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 11:37 PM IST

City-based two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp decided to halt operations in a staggered manner between April 22 and May 1 at all its manufacturing facilities across the country in view of the rising Covid-19 cases. A spokesperson said that the company will utilise these days to carry out necessary maintenance work in the manufacturing plants.

The company has two major plants in Haryana, located at Gurugram and Daruhera in Rewari district.

“Each plant and global parts centre will remain shut for four days, in a staggered manner, between April 22 and May 1 on basis of the local scenario. All corporate offices of the company are already in work from home mode and very limited workers are in offices on rotation basis for continuity of essential services,” a statement released by the company said.

According to the statement, the shutdown will not impact the company’s ability to meet the demand, which has been impacted due to localised shutdowns in many states and production loss will be compensated during the remainder of the quarter. All plants will resume normal operations post this short shutdown period, a spokesperson said.

