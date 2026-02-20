HHRC flags safety lapses at Surajkund Mela, orders zero tolerance

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the accident at the Surajkund fair, Faridabad in which a police officer lost his life and 13 visitors were injured. A view of the site after the accident. (ubhash Sharma/Hindustan Times)

The accident occurred around 6:30 pm on February 7 when an electrically operated amusement ride carrying nearly 26 people suddenly collapsed. Police Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who rushed to rescue the trapped visitors, was fatally injured after another portion of the structure collapsed during the operation.

The commission on Thursday termed the incident a serious violation of the right to life and warned of zero tolerance towards lapses in public safety at large gatherings, said officials.

The commission, headed by chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, along with members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, observed that the Surajkund Mela is a globally recognised cultural event symbolising India’s heritage, craftsmanship, and cultural inclusion. “A fair (mela) must be ‘fair’ in all perspectives,” the commission observed, underlining that celebration and commerce cannot come at the cost of human dignity and safety.

The commission noted that its members were present at the fair on the day of the incident for an awareness camp and saw safety lapses. A temporary gate near the food court collapsed due to strong winds, injuring two to three persons. Another dangerously tilted gate near Gate No. 2 was removed only after the commission alerted on-duty police officials, averting a major mishap.

The commission said that most gates, stalls, and rides were temporary and structurally weak, with no visible evidence of prior inspection by a qualified technical committee. Factors such as wind speed, load-bearing capacity, and electrical safety appeared to have been ignored. The absence of trained emergency responders, uneven pathways, and poor accessibility for senior citizens and persons with disabilities were also flagged.

Issuing strict directions, the commission ordered mandatory third-party safety audits, prior certification by a multidisciplinary technical committee, deployment of adequate medical and rescue teams, weather-risk assessment protocols to be in place before conducting a fair. It also warned of penal and disciplinary action, including suspension, departmental proceedings, and prosecution, against erring officials and organisers for any violation of safety norms.

Assistant registrar of HHRC Dr Puneet Arora said, “In view of the serious allegations and loss of life, the commission has sought detailed reports from all concerned authorities. The deputy commissioner, Faridabad, and the DGP, Haryana, have been directed to submit comprehensive reports, including action taken, FIR status, and compensation to the deceased officer’s family.”

Arora said that the commission has also recommended consideration of a posthumous honour for deceased inspector Jagdish Prasad.

All authorities have been directed to submit their reports ahead of the next hearing scheduled for April 7, said HHRC officials.