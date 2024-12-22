HKRNL employees to be terminated for negligence: MCG

The additional commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Dr Balpreet Singh expressed dissatisfaction over negligence among employees of Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL). During a meeting with the sanitation security team leaders on Saturday, Singh said that such employees will be terminated after repeated complaints. Dr Balpreet Singh, additional commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). (HT Photos)

The sanitation team leaders reported that some employees often shirked their responsibilities and chose to sit idle in vehicles instead of assisting the sanitation force. Expressing frustration, Dr Singh said, “Negligence in maintaining cleanliness and supporting anti-dumping initiatives is unacceptable. Employees failing in their duties will be relieved of their roles.”

The team leaders were asked to submit complaints about negligent or absentee employees immediately. The commissioner underscored the MCG’s zero-tolerance policy toward illegal dumping of waste and highlighted that the sanitation security force is actively seizing vehicles involved in waste dumping, filing FIRs against their owners and drivers, and imposing hefty fines.

Dr Singh reiterated the need for a disciplined and proactive approach to ensure the city remains clean and free from waste-related issues. “The sanitation security force plays a crucial role in safeguarding public spaces from illegal activities like dumping. It is imperative that all team members actively contribute to this initiative to make it successful,” he said.