Homebuyers in affordable housing project protest over construction delays

Homebuyers in OSB Expressway Towers, an affordable housing project in Sector 109, held a protest on Sunday alleging slowdown in construction work despite the developer having collected over 90% of total costs from a majority of buyers.

Over 150 buyers, who had gone to the project site for a meeting with the company representatives got into a heated argument as they were stopped from entering the premises, according to buyers. The alleged that negligible work has been done over the last one and half years, despite repeated pleas, and now, the developer extended the deadline by another year.

“We have been asking the developer to expedite the construction work for the last one and half years but nothing has happened. Today (Sunday), we went to the project site for holding a meeting but the developer had called in over 40 bouncers and tried to intimidate us. We also had heated arguments as the developer has unilaterally stopped buyers from site visits and imposed impossible conditions,” said Mahipal Singh, a buyer in the project.

OSB Expressway Towers project in Sector 109 was launched in November 2017, and the project delivery was scheduled for November 2021. Around 1,000 homebuyers have made purchases in the project.

Singh said that despite repeated assurances, the work on the project has remained stuck and on Sunday also, there were few labourers at the site. “A majority of buyers are end-users who are paying rent as well as instalments for loans. Any further delay in delivery will break their back,” said Singh.

The developer said that the work was on schedule but due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the project was delayed. “The authorities have given an extension of six to nine months due to Covid lockdown and as such, we have told the buyers that the project would be completed by June next year. Due to the lockdown, the work has been delayed. Otherwise, the constructions are on schedule,” said Sanjeev Kumar, a senior OSB official.

When asked about the deployment of bouncers at the site, he said that it was a part of the security measures for the company director.