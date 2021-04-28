Hospital where four died on Sunday to shut operations within a week

The management of Kathuria Hospital on Khandsa Road, where four people died due to an oxygen shortage on Sunday afternoon, decided to shut its operations after patients currently undergoing treatment recover. New admissions were also stopped, said hospital officials, citing shortage of oxygen as the reason for shutting operations.

Dr AK Kathuria, the owner of Kathuria Hospital, said that operating the facility without an assured supply of oxygen is not feasible as another tragedy could unfold. “We are getting help from the district administration but the shortage is still acute. We have decided to discharge all patients by next week when their condition improves. We will cease operations till the situation changes,” said Kathuria.

On Tuesday, the hospital discharged six patients, while three were discharged on Wednesday. “We have 18 patients at present,” said Dr Kathuria.

Officials responsible for the oxygen supply said that they were also facing difficulties in supplying oxygen to smaller hospitals as the capacity to hold oxygen is less and it was not possible to supply it every two hours. The hospital has a capacity of 30 beds, with a requirement of 40 oxygen cylinders per day.

“We are assessing these hospitals and their cylinder capacity to hold oxygen. The hospitals should have oxygen storage capacity to manage operations for at least 10 hours. A call will be taken in this regard so that the entire dynamic of oxygen supply doesn’t get disturbed. This may reduce the number of beds but these will be increased where capacities are higher,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.

On Sunday afternoon, four critically ill Covid-19 patients died around 3pm after the hospital ran out of oxygen around 11am. A magisterial inquiry in the matter is also pending.