House help, kin held for ₹50 lakh theft from Sector 66 flat in Gurugram

A 48-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash worth several lakhs with the help of her two daughters from her employer’s apartment in Emaar Marbella society in Sector-66, police said on Saturday. Family installed hidden cameras after finding valuables missing on Jan 12. Footage showed theft, leading to FIR under BNS sections for theft by servant. (File photo)

Police said the estimated value of the theft is between ₹35 lakh and ₹50 lakh, according to initial estimates, and the exact amount will be clear after recovery of valuables from Bharatpur and Deeg in Rajasthan.

Police identified the main suspect as Shakuntala, originally from Baghaka in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Shakuntala was taken on police remand after being produced before a court on Saturday for detailed interrogation and recovery of stolen valuables from Bharatpur and Deeg. Her two daughters and other family members are also under the police scanner for alleged involvement in the theft.

Investigators said the apartment belonged to a lawyer who had been living there with his family since May 5, 2022, and Shakuntala began working for them two days later. The family had been living in Meerut for the past few months but had given a key to the main door to Shakuntala so she could carry out cleaning work regularly.

A senior police officer said the family returned on January 12 and found that all valuables, except some silver jewellery and ₹40,000 cash kept in a locker, were missing. “Without raising an alarm, they installed spy cameras and kept carrying out routine work. Shakuntala, meanwhile, had gone to her home for 20 days after handing over the cleaning responsibility to one of her daughters. She returned with another daughter and resumed work on January 22,” the officer said.

Investigators said the family kept watch and recorded them allegedly stealing valuables. They filed a police complaint with the evidence on Friday, after which an FIR under sections 306 (theft by servant) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanihta was registered at Sector-65 police station, leading to Shakuntala’s arrest.

Police said Shakuntala had obtained a duplicate set of keys to the locker during daily cleaning. The family had kept the locker keys hidden in an almirah before leaving, and it was using this duplicate key that she allegedly carried out the theft with the help of her two daughters.

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police public relations officer, said the trio sold a large quantity of gold and silver ornaments to a bullion trader in Deeg and also kept part of the stolen valuables hidden in her village, Baghaka. “Efforts are under way to recover the items. Police added that other male members of Shakuntala’s family in Bharatpur are also suspected to be involved,” he added.