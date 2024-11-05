Hry minister pushes for Ggm to be top 10 in infra, sanitation

Haryana’s Industries and Commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh has directed officials to ensure that Gurugram secures a position in India’s top 10 cities for infrastructure and sanitation. The minister conducted a comprehensive review of ongoing and pending government projects in Gurugram and Manesar on Monday. Rao Narbir Singh at the meeting on Monday with officials from Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM). (@RaoNarbir-Facebook)

Senior officials from Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) attended the meeting.

Singh specifically instructed officials to take steps to make Gurugram a plastic-free and encroachment-free city. For this, he said, pollution control bodies should crack down on vendors using polythene and manufacturing units producing plastic bags.

“Officials must ensure quality construction and act decisively to remove encroachments on government land. We are also committed to making Gurugram plastic-free, and strict actions will be taken against violators who use or sell polythene products,” he said.

Further, the minister directed officials to inspect the performance of sewage treatment plants (STPs) in housing societies. Reports indicated untreated STP water was being discharged in open areas. Singh ordered strict action against those responsible and instructed MCG officials to evaluate all STPs to ensure compliance with environmental regulations. “Officers should identify any violations related to untreated waste discharge and take action under relevant laws,” Singh said.

Discussing about traffic congestion along highways, especially around Rampura Chowk, he directed officials to construct slip roads on both sides of the highway.