Hry seeks nod for underground Gurugram Metro Ph 2 from Sec 9 to Cyber Hub

The Haryana government has asked the Union housing and urban affairs ministry to consider building Phase 2 of the Gurugram Metro as an underground corridor instead of an elevated one, citing severe congestion and multiple bottlenecks along the proposed alignment from Sector 9 to Cyber Hub, officials said. Officials admit elevated stretch through Sectors 4, 5 and Palam Vihar may disrupt traffic and markets; tender prep put on hold pending review. (HT Archive)

The state’s urban local bodies minister, Rao Narbir Singh, in a letter dated September 16 to Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar, urged that the alignment be taken underground from Sector 9 through Sectors 4 and 5, Palam Vihar, Sector 23 and finally to Cyber Hub.

When asked about the matter, D Thara, chairperson, GMRL and under secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs said that she will check into the issue.

The 16-kilometre-long Phase 2 of the Gurugram Metro will have 14 stations and connect major residential and commercial areas of the city. According to the existing plan, all stations are to be elevated, and the line will pass primarily along the central verge of Neki Ram Marg, heading towards Sectors 4 and 5 and Palam Vihar.

Officials of both the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) admitted that constructing Phase 2 as elevated infrastructure will be challenging. They pointed to the dense traffic movement, built-up markets, and residential colonies along the alignment.

In his letter, Singh wrote, “The tender for Phase-2 is currently being prepared. However, upon a review of the alignment, we would like to request that the second portion of the metro line, which extends from Sector-9 to Cyber City, be considered for conversion to an underground alignment due to the high population density, traffic bottlenecks, number of trees, and 30 metres of road width. The alterations will contribute to the preservation of the metro network’s long-term efficacy, enhance safety, and reduce disruption/tree cutting.”

The GMRL, executing the Gurugram Metro project, has already secured approval from the state and central governments for an elevated metro project from Millennium City Centre to Cyber Hub. This corridor, spanning around 29 kilometres, will cover much of Old Gurugram.