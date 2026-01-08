HSIIDC finalises ₹490 crore water management plan for Manesar till 2031

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation has finalised a long-term water management proposal to address rising demand in the fast-urbanising residential and industrial areas of Manesar, officials said. The plan, to be implemented in four phases by 2031, focuses on supplying both fresh and recycled water while reducing wastewater discharge into drains. (Representative image) Funded initially by HSIIDC, the project targets 275 MLD demand, with later phases to be executed by GMDA and the Manesar civic body. (HT)

According to officials, the decentralised project, estimated at ₹490.59 crore, includes a new raw water outlet near the Transport Hub within the Industrial Model Township and the construction of multiple modular water treatment plants, along with pipelines to supply residential sectors and nearby villages.

The project will be funded by HSIIDC for phases I and II during FY 2026–27. Phases III and IV are proposed to be executed by GMDA and the MCM, officials said. “The proposed water treatment plants will be developed in modular units of 10 million litres per day each, with multiple modules planned at different locations to meet demand. These plants will cater to residential, industrial and other areas along and across the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal corridor,” said a senior HSIIDC official, requesting anonymity.

Officials said raw water will be drawn from the NCR Channel through twin 2200 mm pipelines laid along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway. “While the sanctioned supply through the channel is 90 cusecs, a new raw water outlet near the Transport Hub is proposed to meet the total demand of around 275 MLD,” the official said.

HSIIDC data from December 2025 shows that freshwater demand across all phases of Manesar stands at 150 MLD. “The remaining demand will be met through recycled water, accounting for losses through evaporation and processing,” another official said.

As per the detailed project report finalised on December 29, phase one will be implemented by 2027 and includes new pipelines, upgraded boosting stations and a 30 MLD water treatment plant for IMT Manesar and the Transport Hub. Another 30 MLD plant and cross-KMP pipelines are planned for institutional, public and semi-public areas.

“A tender is expected to be floated by March 2026. Provisions for Global City water supply, with a demand of 102.5 MLD and reuse of 48.92 MLD of recycled water, have also been included,” a senior official said, adding that an existing 600 mm pipeline from Harsaru will be extended.