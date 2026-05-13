The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to owners of 217 construction sites in Manesar for alleged violations of dust mitigation norms, officials said. HSPCB issues notice to 217 Manesar construction sites over dust norms

According to officials, the notices were issued to construction sites spread over more than 500 square metres, which fall under the mandatory compliance category for dust-control regulations.

Officials said the violations included non-functioning web-cameras mandated for remote monitoring of dust mitigation measures, inadequate green cover and the absence of protective sheets to contain dust emissions.

Authorities added that environmental compensation may be imposed on the defaulting sites after reviewing responses submitted to the show-cause notices.

Officials said all such construction sites are monitored through an online portal where project owners are required to register their sites and upload self-audited compliance reports every 15 days.

“After reviewing the portal, we identified the sites that were non-compliant and issued them notices. The violations include failure to carry out regular water sprinkling, improper covering of construction material, and lack of wind barriers and cameras for remote monitoring,” said Siddhartha Bhargava, regional officer, HSPCB Gurugram’s south wing.

“All these reports need to be self-audited and uploaded every two weeks,” he added.

Officials said at least 400 construction sites in Manesar are registered on the online portal. Bhargava said discrepancies were also noticed in project records. “In some cases, project owners register ongoing construction works but fail to close them on the portal even after completion,” he said.

Officials added that the second phase of enforcement will involve on-ground inspections to verify compliance at the identified sites, including checks on barricading arrangements and whether their height meets prescribed standards.

Earlier, HT had reported on May 10 that the HSPCB issued notices to 58 construction sites in Gurugram for alleged violations of dust control norms. Officials said a total of 566 construction sites in Gurugram are registered on the monitoring portal.