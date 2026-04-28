The Haryana State Pollution Control Board, along with civic bodies, will conduct a two-month bioremediation trial in the Leg-II drain in Gurugram to reduce pollution levels, officials said on Saturday. HSPCB to test bioremediation in Gurugram drain to curb pollution levels

The 16.5-km underground drain network runs from Sector 42 to Sector 107 via Huda City Centre. Under the trial, microbes or enzymes will be introduced at key points to break down organic pollutants in the water, a process known as bioremediation.

The board has directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority to carry out the exercise.

“As part of ongoing studies to improve water quality and BOD standards in legs I, II and III, unconventional methods like bioremediation are being tested in high-polluting points within the drain network. Intensified sampling measures will be undertaken to measure the feasibility of the method,” said Akansha Tanwar, regional officer of the HSPCB (North) office. Tanwar added that long-term adoption will depend on trial outcomes.

The Leg-II drain carries effluent from Gurugram and joins the Najafgarh drain before merging with the Yamuna downstream of the Wazirabad barrage. Around 237 industries discharge 7.46 MLD of treated and 46 MLD of untreated effluent into the drain, with BOD levels currently at 115 mg/l.

Officials said 20 discharge points releasing 78 MLD are likely to be tapped and disconnected by June, while eight points discharging 32 MLD have already been diverted.

Civic bodies identified multiple illegal discharge points across Ashok Vihar, Rajendra Park, West Rajeev Nagar, near CRPF camp chowk, Dharampur Village, Bhimgarh Kheri, Jahajgarh Village, and the Sector 27/43 dividing road.

“Regular inspections of industries are being carried out. Strict action, including closure orders, will be issued for industries found illegally discharging untreated water into the drains,” Tanwar said.

A high-level review by the directorate of environment and climate change this week directed authorities to adopt new technologies and speed up drain-cleaning efforts.