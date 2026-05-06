HSVP to build two new public libraries in Gurugram sectors

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to set up two new public libraries in Gurugram—one in Sector 5 and another in Sector 56—to cater to residents in densely populated areas, officials said. Officials said the new libraries aim to reduce dependence on private study spaces charging students monthly fees. (HT)

Land has been identified for both projects and the authority has initiated the process of hiring a consultancy firm to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs), officials said. A senior HSVP official said each library will be built on plots measuring approximately 1,500 square yards.

The facilities will include a reading room to house book collections, seating arrangements with tables and chairs, separate restrooms for men and women, a small canteen and drinking water through installed water coolers, the official added. The projects are expected to be completed in about one-and-a-half years, they said.

Vimaldeep Singh, executive engineer, HSVP, said, “Sites for these projects have been identified and a coonsultant is being hired to prepare a DPR.”

Officials said the absence of public libraries in Sector 5 and Sector 56 has led students and readers to rely on private libraries. The proposed facilities will also benefit residents of adjoining areas such as Sectors 3, 4 and 6. “A lot of students these days are availing the services of private libraries, where they have to pay money. The government libraries will either charge very nominally or will be free for residents,” the official said.

Currently, Gurugram has only one government-run district library in Civil Lines, besides a few CSR-run facilities and a growing number of private libraries.