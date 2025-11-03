The Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will develop a local commercial market in Sector 110A, near the Dwarka Expressway, to cater to residents who currently depend on adjoining sectors for daily shopping, officials said on Sunday. HSVP to develop local market in Sec 110A near Dwarka E-way

The market will be developed on 602 square metres of land adjacent to residential plots numbered 58 to 68 and will include eight booths and six kiosks, said a senior HSVP official. “Eight booths will be built in 96 square metres, while six kiosks will occupy 45 square metres. Parking will be developed over an area of 458 square metres. The size of each booth will be 12 square metres, while each kiosk will be 7.5 square metres,” the official added.

The booths and kiosks will be sold through e-auction by the HSVP Estate Officer, the official said. Construction will be carried out by the successful allottees themselves once plots are allotted. The schedule for the e-auction is yet to be finalised, and officials said the dates will be announced after administrative approvals are completed.

Sector 110A, spread over approximately 30 acres near Bajghera village, was developed to rehabilitate residents whose land in New Palam Vihar and Chauma Village was acquired by HSVP for the Dwarka Expressway project. The sector has about 450 residential plots of various sizes, and local residents have long demanded the development of a neighbourhood market.

The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 110A had earlier filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking the creation of commercial amenities in the area.

According to official communication from the district town planner, HSVP, Panchkula, the proposal has been formally approved. “The triangular site earmarked for Kiosk adjoining 4 Marla category plot no. 54–68 in the approved layout plan has been planned into 8 Nos. of booths (4M x 3M), 6 Nos. of kiosks (2.75M x 2.75M) along with pavement and parking area. The same has been approved by CA HSVP Panchkula,” the letter stated.