Illegal dumping, waste burning reported on open land in Manesar’s Sector 87

Illegal dumping and burning of waste are continuing an open land in Sector 87, Manesar, near Gurugram University, locals said raising environmental concerns among them. HSIIDC named two firms in a letter, one denied involvement, while another did not respond to queries. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

During a spot check by HT on Sunday, large quantities of unprocessed waste were found dumped illegally on the land using tractors and trolleys. Parts of the waste had also been set on fire at the site.

A letter dated December 23, 2025, accessed by HT, shows that the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) had flagged the issue with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB). The letter stated that some industries were found dumping waste illegally in the area during a departmental field visit.

HSIIDC named two companies, M/s FA Home and Apparel Private Limited and M/s Nitto Denko India Private Limited, and said both were involved in dumping waste at the site. A spokesperson for M/s Nitto Denko India Private Limited said, “We are not dumping any waste illegally on the land and are currently investigating to identify who is responsible.” Despite repeated attempts by HT, representatives of M/s FA Home and Apparel Pvt Ltd did not respond to requests for comment.

Subsequently, HSPCB wrote to the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) on January 9, stating that garbage, general solid waste and construction, and demolition waste were being dumped at the site in violation of prescribed waste management norms.

HSPCB officials later said the waste was generated during cleaning and desilting work at Bhangrola pond by the MCM. Regional officer Sidharth Bhargava said, “We have noted that the waste being dumped is illegal and a clear violation of waste management norms. The matter has been taken up with the MCM. We will conduct another inspection and issue a formal communication to the civic body.”

However, the inspecting officer, Divyanshu, sub-divisional officer at HSPCB, did not respond to calls or messages from HT.

MCM commissioner Pradeep Singh said the waste from the desilting work would be removed immediately. “The waste dumped at the site will be cleared on priority. The corporation will also ensure that all waste dumping sites across Manesar are gradually cleared,” he said.