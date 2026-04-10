Chandigarh, The Haryana chapter of the Indian Medical Association on Friday urged the state government to clear pending dues for empanelled private hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, saying otherwise it may not be possible for them to continue providing services under the scheme after April 20. IMA urges Haryana govt to clear dues of empanelled pvt hospitals under Ayushman Bharat scheme

In a letter addressed to the CEO, Ayushman Bharat Health Protection Authority, Haryana, the IMA Haryana Branch said they would like to draw attention towards many problems being faced by Ayushman-empanelled hospitals.

When contacted by PTI, Haryana IMA president Dr Sunila Soni said, "The pending dues of the private empanelled hospitals are around ₹400 crore."

"Payments are much delayed. They are supposed to be done within 15 days of filing, but at present, payments even from September 2025 are pending. Queries are put forth and even after clearing those queries, payments are not made. So, hospitals are faced with long-awaited payments and operating under extreme financial strain," the letter mentions.

It also mentioned that regulations related to the empanelment and grievance committees, which mandated the presence of the IMA Haryana president or a representative as a member and were by the chief minister in January 2025, are yet to be implemented.

"Moreover, meetings of these committees are supposed to be held every month but haven't been held for the last five months. This has affected new empanelments and approval of new specialties," the letter claimed.

These problems have forced empaneled hospitals to take extreme steps. In an online meeting held on April 7, all empanelled hospitals unanimously decided to submit their surrender letters to the IMA Haryana president, the letter said, adding, "We request your good self to look into this matter urgently, else it may not be possible for the empanelled hospitals to continue providing Ayushman services after April 20."

In Haryana, the IMA represents nearly 650 private hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Last year too, private hospitals in Haryana briefly suspended treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme due to delayed payments.

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