Independent candidate Kalyan Singh Chauhan ramps up poll pitch in Sohna-Tauru

Kalyan Singh Chauhan, an independent candidate from Sohna-Tauru, has intensified his election campaign following the BJP's decision to deny him a ticket. Determined to contest as an independent, Chauhan conducted several rallies across Sohna and Tauru on Tuesday, meeting with industrialists and residents to gain support.

During his rallies on Tuesday, Chauhan said, “There are obvious safety issues like thefts and snatching in the industrial areas at night. I will address this and will ensure police patrolling.” Additionally, Chauhan highlighted women’s safety as a core issue, particularly for young girls attending schools and colleges in the region. “I pledge to implement stronger security measures in public spaces and educational institutions, creating a safer environment for both students and working women,” Chauhan said during one of his recent campaigns.

Infrastructure development

Chauhan also addressed infrastructure issues during his rallies, focussing on transforming Sohna and Tauru into modern towns with improved civic amenities. “I vow to resolve persistent waterlogging problems by upgrading drainage systems and improving stormwater management,” said Chauhan.

Additionally, Chauhan promised to elevate essential services such as schools, colleges, and hospitals in the region, ensuring access to quality education and health care.

Denial of election exit rumours

In a press conference on Tuesday at Sohna, Chauhan refuted rumours that he had withdrawn from the election or thrown his support behind another candidate, labelling them as false rumours spread by his opponents. “I am contesting the election with the full backing of the people of Sohna and Taoru. These rumours are baseless and only serve to distract voters,” he added.

Chauhan further said that, despite the BJP’s decision not to give him a ticket, he remained deeply connected to the people and their challenges. “The voters know this, and that’s why they continue to support me,” he added.

As a former Zila Parishad chairman, Chauhan pointed to his track record of delivering development projects and his continued engagement with the people of Sohna and Tauru. “I am your brother, your son, and I am fighting this election with your blessings. Together, we can bring the changes that Sohna and Tauru need,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the Sohna constituency, the political battle is heating up as candidates from different parties intensify their campaigns. Tejpal Tanwar, the BJP candidate and former MLA from 2014, is actively working to reclaim his seat, while Rohtas Khatana from Congress has been going door to door to connect with voters on a personal level.