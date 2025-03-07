Infra delays in Ggm may lead to penalties, such as FIRs: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday directed officials to expedite key infrastructure projects in Gurugram, highlighting adherence to strict timelines and inter-departmental coordination. He warned that any delays in public projects would not be tolerated, and agencies failing to meet deadlines could face penalties, including FIRs, to ensure accountability, officials said. CM Nayab Singh Saini and minister Rao Narbir Singh at the meeting on Thursday with senior Gurugram administration officers. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Chairing a review meeting on the district’s development, Saini assessed the progress of ongoing projects related to sewerage, drainage, sanitation, water supply, construction and demolition (C&D) waste management, and road infrastructure. Robust infrastructure development is vital for unlocking new growth opportunities in Gurugram, and district officials must conduct regular monitoring to prevent unnecessary delays,” Saini said.

To be sure, Gurugram, which held its municipal elections on March 4, remains under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) until the results are declared on March 12. Until the MCC is lifted, no infrastructure or development projects can be initiated or resumed.

Acknowledging the shortage of sanitation workers, CM Saini proposed recruiting additional sanitation workers through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRNL) to meet the district’s needs. “Gurugram is Haryana’s economic hub; authorities must ensure well-managed public spaces, enhance door-to-door garbage collection, and take immediate steps to improve waste management efficiency,” he directed.

The chief minister also reviewed road infrastructure projects and directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to complete renovation work before the monsoon season in June. “Of the 284.5 km of roads managed by GMDA, 135 km have been renovated, while work on an additional 100 km began on February 15 after the removal of Grap (Graded Response Action Plan) restrictions and is expected to be completed within the stipulated timeframe,” officials said.

Separately, Haryana’s industry and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, who was also present at the meeting, stressed the need for desilting drains before undertaking road renovations to prevent waterlogging and long-term damage. “Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) should also be consulted before initiating development projects in residential areas to ensure that public works align with local community needs,” he added.