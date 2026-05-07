A man working with an IT company was injured after an unidentified assailant allegedly opened fire at him and fled with his bag outside his residence in Laxman Vihar Phase 2 on Wednesday evening, police said. IT employee shot at, robbed outside Gurugram home; accused on the run

The incident took place around 6.13pm when the victim drove to his home after work. According to police, as the victim parked outside his house and stepped out carrying a bag, a masked man standing in the lane fired at him.

Police said the bullet grazed the victim’s temple before hitting the wall of the house, leaving him bleeding from an injury near his eye. The accused then allegedly snatched the bag from the victim and escaped on foot, officers added.

Officials said CCTV footage from the lane captured the suspect fleeing with a bag slung over his shoulder. However, police said it is still unclear what the bag contained.

Residents rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshot, while teams from Sector 9 police station and Sector 4 police outpost reached the area soon after receiving information. The victim was first taken to Civil Hospital and later referred to a private hospital for treatment.

Investigators recovered a country-made pistol from the spot, which the accused allegedly discarded while fleeing. Police said CCTV footage from nearby houses and streets is being examined to identify the suspect and trace his escape route. Police said the victim’s statement would be recorded after treatment and a case registered accordingly.