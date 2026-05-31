Jhajjar: Two wanted gang members injured, nabbed after shootout with cops

Two alleged members of the Bhau gang, who were allegedly planning to murder a businessman in Bahadurgarh for refusing to pay extortion money, were apprehended after being injured in a shootout with the crime branch near Panchgaon Chowk in Manesar early Saturday, police said. Crime branch teams intercepted the motorcycle-borne suspects on a tip-off and recovered foreign-made firearms and ammunition. (File photo)

The suspects, aged 24 and 21, are residents of Delhi and are wanted in at least 25 cases of attempted murder, extortion, robbery, firing incidents and possession of smuggled arms in Delhi and Haryana, police said.

According to police, both sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were admitted to the civil hospital in Sector 10A. Police recovered a foreign-made pistol worth over ₹8 lakh, a foreign-made revolver, two magazines, more than a dozen empty cartridges and the motorcycle allegedly used by the duo.

ACP (crime) Naveen Sharma said crime branch teams from Sectors 39 and 40 received intelligence that the two sharpshooters involved in organised crime in Delhi and Haryana were approaching Gurugram from Bilaspur via Panchgaon Chowk. “Teams laid a trap near the Chowk and when finally between 2am and 2.30am, they spotted the suspects approaching on a motorcycle. When interception was attempted, the duo allegedly tried to escape through a service road towards the Manesar valley through the fields,” Sharma said.

Investigators said the suspects lost control of their motorcycle, fled on foot and opened multiple rounds of fire at the police. Three bullets hit a police vehicle, though no personnel were injured.

Sharma said police asked the suspects to surrender, but they continued firing, forcing the team to retaliate. The duo was injured and apprehended. Police said the suspects fired 10 rounds, while the crime branch team fired four in retaliation.