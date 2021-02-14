Kherki Daula toll plaza to be shifted in six months: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that the Kherki Daula toll plaza will be shifted in six months, much to the relief of residents and owners of factories based in Manesar. Khattar made the announcement while interacting with citizens during an event in Manesar and reiterated the same during an interaction with factory owners later.
“The land that has been earmarked for construction of a new toll plaza will be transferred to the agency concerned by February 28. Thereafter, it will take three to four months to construct the toll plaza and shift it,” said Khattar, while interacting with factory owners in Manesar, adding that the process will be completed within six months.
As per the government’s plan, the Kherki Daula toll plaza will be shifted to Panchgaon on Delhi-Jaipur highway. Due to litigation, there has been a considerable delay in handing over the land, but officials privy to the matter said that the transfer of land has been worked out.
During the meeting, Khattar also said that there is a plan to connect Manesar with Bawal through Metro rail. The Metro rail project is being developed by Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation, at the cost of around ₹8,000 crore. This, he said, will improve connectivity across south Haryana.
Removal of the Kherki Daula toll plaza and better connectivity between Gurugram and Manesar has been a longstanding demand of city residents, especially those in the newer sectors, and factory owners and workers in both municipal areas.
In 2017, union transport minister Nitin Gadkari had announced that the toll plaza will be shifted if the state government makes land available for the same to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). However, the proposal has remained stuck as land first identified at Sehrawan near Manesar and later at Panchgaon came under litigation. The concessionaire of the project has also approached the Delhi high court in this matter.
Earlier on Tuesday, Gurugram member of Parliament, Rao Inderjit Singh, had also met Gadkari and raised the issue of shifting the Kherki Daula toll plaza, citing jams and pollution.
On Saturday, Khattar also announced setting up a new hospital in Manesar, increase in Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for industrial plots from 125 to 200, increase in height limit for fire NoC from 15 metres to 18 metres and setting up of a women’s police station in the industrial township.
The announcements made by the chief minister on Saturday enthused the Manesar-based factory owners, who said that freeing the highway from toll was the need of the hour and easing the estate management norms necessary for industries to survive.
“The toll should be shifted at the earliest and the decision related to plots and providing streetlights and other basics will boost industry in a big way,” said Pawan Yadav, president IMT Industrial Association, Manesar.
Manoj Tyagi, an industrialist based in Manesar, said that setting up a new municipal corporation would ensure basic civic services to people.
