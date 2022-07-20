KoD obtains stay order on HSVP lease termination
Gurugram: Kingdom of Dreams (KoD) management on Friday obtained a stay order on a notice to terminate their lease agreement issued by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). HSVP sealed the cultural hotspot in Sector 29 for non-payment of dues to the tune of over ₹100 crore on Friday.
KoD approached the court on Friday as soon as HSVP teams sealed the main gate. Rajiv Goel, additional district judge, exclusive commercial court granted ex-parte interim injunction in favour of KoD.
“Having considered the contentions so made and perused the file, it is directed that till next date of hearing, respondents shall not cause any interference in the possession of petitioner over the auditorium building in any manner except in due course of law. The order is subject to compliance of Order 39 Rule 3 CPC which be made forthwith,” the court order said.
The court also issued notice to HSVP to submit a reply on August 18 , a copy of which is available with HT.
“We filed a petition on Friday for granting ex-parte interim injunction against the dispossession of petitioner from KoD’s auditorium building of KOD in Sector 29. We have contended that respondents are bent on taking forcible possession of the building,” said Vinay Shukla, counsel for KoD. He said that HSVP sealed the cultural facility despite being intimated of the stay order granted by the court.
According to a KoD senior official, HSVP issued a notice on July 6, terminating the lease agreement signed on February 15, 2008. he claimed that the management did not receive the notice. “The lease is valid till July 29, 2024. HSVP officials visited KoD again on Friday night and sealed remaining gates despite knowing that interim relief has been granted to us. They are intentionally harassing us,” he said.
On the other hand, the HSVP officials said they are unaware of any interim stay order. “The property is in our possession and we have already terminated the lease. We will submit our reply in court once we receive the notice. We have acted in accordance with law and followed due process. During sealing, we asked the management to provide lease documents in presence of a duty magistrate, but they failed to do so,” said Sanjeev Singla, estate officer -II, HSVP.
KoD, operated by the Great Indian Nautanki Company, initially owed ₹42 crore to HSVP, but the amount kept compounding due to non-payment of dues, officials informed. KoD was issued several notices for non-payment of dues and the authority was on the verge of closing it down before a proposal was submitted by the management seeking help from the state government. One such notice was issued in September last year, when HSVP asked KoD developers to clear the then total accumulated rent of ₹107 crore, including interest.
HSVP leased 5.66 acres (auditorium site and building) in Sector 29 to KoD for 15 years in 2008. The monthly rent was ₹36 lakh with a condition that it would increase by 10% every three years. In 2014, the company reneged on payment and sought an exemption. As part of the exemption, developers sought an extension of lease period from 15 to 99 years, along with a extension of rent moratorium from 12 (from the date of allotment) to 44 months, and permission to sub-lease the land.
Officials said while KOD defaulted on paying ₹108 crore in rent, HSVP imposed a penalty of only ₹100 crore . KoD have also been accused of encroaching on 1.5 acres of government land, officials said.
Slain Haryana DSP was to retire in October
Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who on Tuesday became the latest victim of the powerful mining mafia when a truck Surender Singh's signalled to stop ran over him in Nuh, had joined the state police as an assistant-sub inspector (ASI) in 1994. The slain DSP was to superannuate on October 31, 2022. Survived by his wife, daughter, son, and two grandchildren, the DSP leaves behind five brothers. His two brothers had died earlier.
Gurugram: CM’s flying squad busts illegal call centre in Udyog Vihar Phase 5
Gurugram: The chief minister's flying squad busted an illegal call centre in Udyog Vihar Phase 5 on Thursday. The call centre was allegedly involved in duping US nationals under the garb of providing them with technical support, police said. A police team patrolled the area and raided the premises on Thursday night. Owners Shashank Rathod (32) and Abhishek Pandey (26), along with manager Vivek Shinde (25) were arrested from the spot.
Martyr status will be given to slain Haryana DSP: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said no culprit will be spared after deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh investigating illegal mining was killed in Nuh district when a truck Khattar signalled to stop drove over Surender Singh. He also announced martyr status for the slain DSP. Khattar said Surender Singh sacrificed his life while investigating an illegal mining case in Nuh district.
Haryana DSP murder: One held after brief exchange of fire
The Haryana Police have arrested one of the accused in the murder case of DSP Surender Singh who was killed on Tuesday when a dumper he signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district ran over him. Haryana Police spokesperson said the arrested accused has been identified as Ikkar, a resident of Panchgaon village, who was a cleaner on the dumper. After the incident, multiple police teams were continuously raiding different locations to arrest the accused.
Illicit liquor trade: 21 arrested in Kurukshetra
At least 21 people were arrested by the Kurukshetra police for their involvement in the trade of illicit liquor in the district on Monday. The police have also registered 20 cases and recovered 180 bottles of illicit liquor and 195 litres of lahan. Additional superintendent of police, Kurukshetra, Karan Goyal, said that a special drive has been launched by the district police against the illegal liquor trade.
