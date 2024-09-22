Lack of proper drains turns green belt in Gurugram sectors 99A, 102 into breeding ground

Improper drainage in the city has let to yet another locality being waterlogged. The green belt area in the neighbourhood of sectors 99A and 102 has been inundated due to the absence of an outlet. This has made the area a breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of diseases such as dengue, malaria and typhoid. Waterlogging on the green belt in Gurugram Sector 102 near Dwarka Expressway underpass. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Residents said they have complained multiple times to the authorities, but no effective measures have been taken as yet. Last Saturday, they also met Vikram Singh, executive engineer of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), who assured them that necessary actions will be taken to remove the water.

Residents said that there is substantial rainwater in the area and their attempts to drain it have been futile since there is no outlet. Colonel (retired) Hari Bhagwan, president of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Oyster Grande in Sector 102, said, “The situation has become untenable. Waterlogging between Sector 102/A and the underpass connecting Sector 9 and Honda Chowk is severe. Beneath the stagnant water, broken roads have developed craters as deep as half a metre, making it a hazard for both vehicles and pedestrians. If the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) does not act quickly, we will see a spike in dengue and malaria.”

Notably, there are reports of around nine dengue patients and 15 cases of malaria and typhoid in the neighbourhood. Dalbir Singh Beniwal, a resident of Habitat 99A, warned, “The water has become stagnant for too long, inviting disease. The government needs to take immediate action to connect our society to proper sewage system.”

Foul odour and rising mosquito larvae have made living conditions intolerable, residents complained. “It feels like the authorities do not care when the public suffers. We are living in a breeding ground for diseases,” said Kamal Lama, another resident.

When contacted, the GMDA executive engineer assured that pumping machinery has been deployed to drain the area, and inspections are ongoing. “We are using tractor-mounted pumps at Joyville in Sector 102 to address the situation. However, the road’s depression contributes to the persistent waterlogging,” he explained.