Last survivor of Greater Noida lift mishap succumbs to injuries

The last survivor of the incident where a service lift malfunctioned and collapsed at the construction site of a high-rise building in Greater Noida West, succumbed to his injuries on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, raising the death toll to nine, officials said on Saturday. The accident took place on September 15, morning at the construction site of Amrapali Dream Valley Society (Phase-2) in Techzone-4, said police. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The accident took place on September 15, morning at the construction site of Amrapali Dream Valley Society (Phase-2) in Techzone-4, said police.

At around 8.30am, eight workers took the lift from the ground floor to go to the 20th floor of F-10 tower, along with one lift operator. However, when the lift reached the 14th floor, the lift got stuck and then went into a free fall.

All nine were rushed to the district hospital, where four — Ishtaq Ali, 23, Arun Tanti Mandal, 40, Vipot Mandal, 45, and Aris Khan, 22 — were declared dead on arrival, said police. On September 16, four more workers — Arbaaz Ali, 19, Kuldeep Pal, 20, Maan Ali, 20, and Mohammad Ali Khan, 18, succumbed to their injuries, while Kaif, 21, identified by police only by his single name, originally from Meerut, who remained on ventilator support, died on Saturday around 1am.

“The patient was brought in on the morning of September 15, with severe fractures in the skull and limbs. His brain had stopped responding while respiration was weak as well, hence the patient was put on ventilator support. Hospital physicians, orthopaedic surgeons and anesthesiologist along with ICU doctors were treating the patient and he was under continuous monitoring. However, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the patient passed away at 1.11 am at the hospital. The hospital authorities have handed over the body to the police for further legal proceedings,” said Renu Agarwal, the chief medical superintendent of the hospital.

“Kaif had joined work around 3-4 months back and had called his brother Arbaaz (19) at the site around 2-3 months back. The two were together in the lift on the fateful day. After losing Arbaaz, we have lost Kaif as well, to this killer lift,” said Nanhu, Kaif’s father, who works as a carpenter in Meerut.

The project is being constructed and developed by NBCC India, which has hired a construction firm to complete the project that has approximately 9,000 flats.

While a compensation of ₹25 lakh was announced for each of the eight deceased workers’ families earlier by the NBCC and Supreme Court-appointed court receiver of Amrapali projects, district administration officials informed that the same compensation will be provided to the family members of Kaif.

“The compensation will be provided to Kaif’s family members by the NBCC and the SC court receiver as well,” said Atul Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance), Gautam Budh Nagar.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered, and the police had booked nine people in the matter, including officials of NBCC, the construction company and lift company, among others.

According to Suniti, deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida), a total of five suspects have been arrested by the police since the incident happened.

“All the five suspects are employees of the construction firm Girdhari Lal Construction that was carrying out the development of the project. Investigation has found that the lift company had earlier given instructions to the construction company not to run the lift in the rain. Despite instructions, the construction company has shown deliberate negligence due to which the incident happened,” she said.

She added that investigations into the case are underway.

Officials of the construction company and NBCC, did not respond on Saturday despite repeated attempts.

However, an NBCC official, requesting not to be named has earlier said, “The NBCC has launched an independent inquiry into the matter.”

