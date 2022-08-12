Leisure Valley to be fully renovated by March 2023, say officials
Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) for the restoration and maintenance of Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29, said officials.
According to the agreement, HMIF will undertake the renovation and maintenance of selected areas of the park, spread over 25 acres of land, for three years. GMDA officials said that the renovation plan includes upgradation and landscaping near the main entry gates, development of a green belt in the front and central areas, plantation at the entry lawns and central verge, restoration of the musical fountain, and maintenance of the existing water body.
HMIF will upgrade the joggers track, install bollard lights along the track, install tree guards and concrete benches, and manage approximately 50kg of bio-waste generated every day. It will also develop nurseries, grow seasonal flowers, and generate awareness on environment and waste conservation through notice boards. Water harvesting opportunities during monsoon will also be explored within the park premises, officials said. GMDA will provide water supply and electricity connections to carry out day-to-day activities and maintenance initiatives undertaken by HMIF. CCTV surveillance to monitor nefarious activities or theft of equipment will also be arranged by the authority.
Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer (CEO) of GMDA, said the initiative has been designed for the improvement of public amenities and conservation of environment in the city. “Private companies should come forward and participate in similar city upliftment endeavours, wherein full support will be extended by GMDA,” he said.
Senior GMDA officials including additional chief executive officer Subash Yadav, and representatives from HMIF were present during the signing of the MOU on Friday.
“We are excited, and proud to support GMDA in the development and enhancement of park facilities that Gurugram residents can utilise for generations. We expect the renovation of the park to be completed by March 2023. Furthermore, we will undertake the maintenance of the park until March 2025,” said Puneet Anand, assistant vice president and group head (corporate affairs), Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL).
