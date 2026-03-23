Light rain likely in Gurugram as temperatures set to rise this week

Gurugram recorded clear skies on Sunday after a brief spell of overcast conditions and light rain in isolated areas on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Maximum temperature to rise by up to 7°C over four days. Gusty winds and shifting patterns recorded during weather transition. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

The IMD said weather conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy over the next four days, with the possibility of brief light to moderate rainfall in isolated places on Monday. “The influence of the approaching western disturbance is likely to remain feeble over the southern Haryana region from March 26 onwards, limiting its impact on weather conditions in Gurugram,” a senior IMD official said.

The district also recorded a 1.7°C rise in minimum temperature over 24 hours, reaching 14.8°C on Sunday from 13.1°C on Saturday at 8.30am. It was 16.3°C on Friday. The IMD forecast indicates that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 4°C to 7°C over the next four days, with no significant change thereafter.

Gurugram had recorded a drop of 3.2°C in minimum temperature on Saturday, from 16.3°C on Friday. The district recorded an average rainfall of 3.6mm on Friday, which declined to 0.8mm on Saturday and dropped to nil on Sunday across all three IMD automatic weather stations in the district.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28.5°C, up from 26.4°C on Saturday and 21.8°C on Friday. The IMD also noted a “significant” weather event during Sunday afternoon, with wind gusts reaching up to 41 kmph in the city.

In comparison, wind speeds in the outskirts remained lower, with calm westerly winds recorded at 3.7 kmph at 8.30am along the Delhi-Gurugram expressway, increasing to 10 kmph at 2.30pm and dropping to 5.5 kmph at 5.30pm. “Sudden gusts at the Gurugram’s automatic weather station (AWS) were due to shifting wind patterns during the transition period between two disturbances. The sudden temperature changes also triggered high winds,” the IMD official said.

Meanwhile, air quality remained in the “moderate” category, with the district’s AQI recorded at 188 at 4pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). At 7pm, Sector 51 recorded an AQI of 260 (“poor”), followed by 216 (“poor”) in Teri Gram. Gwal Pahari and Vikas Sadan recorded AQI levels of 119 and 162, respectively, both under the “moderate” category.

“A feeble western disturbance is expected to bring cloudy weather along with isolated light to moderate rains across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, North Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh on Monday morning into late evening hours. These won’t bring widespread rains like the previous ones as the western disturbance is feeble,” meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya posted on X.