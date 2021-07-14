Liquor shop in residential colony a concern, say Sushant Lok residents; take to streets in protest

Residents of Sushant Lok-1 Block A took to the streets to protest against the opening of a liquor vend in the residential colony, after a re-allocation process this month. They expressed concerns over security issues due to open drinking in the vicinity of the shop.

Around 100 residents gathered at the liquor vend at 10.30am on Wednesday and blocked the road to register their protest.

Residents alleged that the entrance to the liquor shop, which, earlier used to face the main road, is now facing the internal road of the residential colony.

NK Mehra, a resident of Block A who served as a dean of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said that opening a wine shop in a residential colony would pose security issues as well as adversely influence children. “The shop was not expected to be operating from here. We had filed a complaint with the civic agencies to take action, but they did not do anything. We had no other option but to come out and protest,” said Mehra.

Women who took part in the protest said that open drinking is a major problem in the city and they are afraid to step out of their homes after evening due to drunken brawls.

Lata kumar, a resident said, that it will be difficult to undertake evening walks since there will be a crowd outside the vend. “Authorities should take action and ensure a safe atmosphere in the residential area, “ she said

Sanjay Bakshi, a resident of the area, said that they are planning a larger protest if the gate is not shifted. “We have also launched a signature campaign in the area against the vend that was earlier situated on the road, as part of a commercial complex,” he said.

Residents said that it will become difficult for women and children to move about in the area.

“How can the government allow a liquor shop near a residential area? I went along with other residents of the colony and questioned the shop owner, who claimed that he was allotted the vend in the auction this year and with the permission of authorities, he has changed the entrance. He also said that if the government deemed it right, he would relocate his shop,” said Sunil Sharma, a resident of Block A.

The owner of the liquor vend could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

Residents also approached Anil Yadav, a former municipal councillor of Ward 32 to intervene in the issue. “We will call for a meeting with excise officials to direct liquor shopkeepers not to keep the entrance opened towards the residential colony. Also, private security guards must be deployed to control any untoward situation,” Yadav said.VK Beniwal, the deputy excise and taxation commissioner (east), said that they will check the site on Thursday and will review if permission was granted to the owner to change the entrance.