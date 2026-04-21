Locals allege illegal settlements in Aravallis near Gurugram’s Sec 54

Large-scale encroachment in the Aravallis near Sector 54 continues unabated, residents alleged, raising concerns over environmental degradation and gaps in enforcement in the eco-sensitive zone. Residents said forest officials removed shanties last year but encroachments returned, raising concerns over lack of sustained enforcement. (HT)

An HT spotcheck on Monday found semi-permanent settlements within the Aravallis, with residents saying the encroachment has steadily expanded over the past few years. What began as a single settlement has extended deeper into the forest, they said.

The spotcheck also found a network of narrow, muddy tracks leading into the forest from near Ridgeview Society in Sector 54, allowing vehicles to access interior areas. Tractor-trolleys were seen moving inside, raising concerns about ongoing illegal construction.

Residents of Ridgeview IFS Society said they have repeatedly flagged the issue. “Over the last few years, there are settlements and encroachments which are expanding swiftly. The authorities are turning a blind eye, and the encroachments are an environmental hazard besides being illegal,” said Savithri Lakshmanan, a resident.

Locals alleged that tree felling has accompanied the encroachment. Patches of vegetation were found cleared during the visit, reportedly to make way for structures and access routes. Encroachers had allegedly cut down trees to clear land for dairy farming, further degrading the area.

“Several times we have seen vehicles entering through these muddy trails, with tractors also emerging from the encroached area. The scale of the encroachment is deeply concerning, and its continued expansion is a serious worry for residents,” Lakshmanan added.

Another resident, requesting anonymity, said a strong burning smell often emanates from the area. “Smoke from ‘chulhas’ or stoves spreads through the air, creating a persistent burning odour. I can see the encroachments from my balcony, and the smell is especially noticeable in the early mornings and nights,” she said.

Residents said forest officials had inspected the site last year and cleared some shanties, but encroachments returned. “This shows a lack of sustained enforcement… Residents are deeply worried,” she said.

In response to the plaints, Raj Kumar, district forest officer (DFO), said any construction in forest areas is illegal. “We will have the site inspected again and take necessary action. Stricter enforcement measures will be put in place,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vaishali Rana, an environmentalist, called for stronger protection. “We need an Aravalli task force… to regularly monitor the status of the Aravallis and prevent such illegal activities,” she said.

Earlier, HT reported similar encroachment in the Aravalli Biodiversity Park near DLF Phase 3.