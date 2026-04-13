Locals decry recurring sewage overflow woes in Gurugram’s Sec 105 society

Residents of Rajendra Park, Sector 105, have once again raised concerns over persistent sewage overflow, saying the problem has resurfaced after a brief improvement and is now flooding lanes across the locality. ₹12–15 crore MCG project underway in Ward 34, but residents say no visible improvement; fear situation may worsen during upcoming monsoon. (HT Photo)

Locals said Block C remains among the worst affected, with sewage water inundating streets almost every day, severely disrupting movement. They added that repeated complaints to authorities have yielded little change on the ground despite assurances.

Rajesh Gulia, a resident, said people have run out of patience. “This is not a healthy way to live. The sewage emits a foul stench that enters our homes. Every day, we have to wade through sewage water to carry out our daily chores. Residents are losing their patience,” he said.

“Children have to walk through the sewage to go to their schools. Their parents have to cross this sewage,” he added.

Tulsi Sharma, another resident, said the situation has deteriorated again after a short-lived improvement. “Just imagine living in these conditions—this has become our reality. Residents are so frustrated that some are even considering selling their houses and moving away,” he said.

“We fear that last year’s situation will return during the rains. This is nothing short of a health hazard caused by the authorities,” he added.