Locals, developer’s men clash over makeshift temple in Gurugram’s Sector 85

A clash broke out between residents of a Sector-85 society and about a dozen suspects early Monday morning after they allegedly tried to remove a makeshift Shiva temple established near the society, police said. The incident occurred between 3am and 4am, and police were called to the spot to control the situation. Tension between the two sides had been simmering for a month, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Investigators said residents had set up a Shivling on a corner of a green belt connected to the society premises for worship during the holy month of Sawan, as the area had no nearby temple. The developer opposed the move, saying the land did not fall under the society’s limits. Tension between the two sides had been simmering for a month.

Inspector Virender Khatri, station house officer, Kherki Daula police station, said the developer had filed a complaint a week earlier alleging encroachment. “We had called both sides for a meeting… the developer had agreed to allot an area inside the society… residents had been assured they would remove the makeshift structure by Friday,” he said, adding no one has been detained yet as both parties are expected to sort the situation amicably.

Khatri said the structure was not removed, prompting the developer’s men to attempt its removal on Monday morning, triggering the clash. “Meetings will be held… Residents will be urged to shift the temple to the earmarked spot,” he added.