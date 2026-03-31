Locals flag C&D waste pile up on vacant plot in IMT Manesar

Illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste has turned a vacant plot in Sector 7 of IMT Manesar into an informal dumping ground for debris and garbage, residents and officials said. Land reportedly falls under HSIIDC, but officials said details of the plot size and boundaries are unclear. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Locals said the dumping began two to three years ago on a small portion of the land but has since spread across the entire site. “Eventually, the entire area has turned into a dumping ground,” said Rakesh Yadav, a local.

MCG officials claimed the land belongs to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), but its exact size and other details have not been disclosed.

Residents alleged that the site is now being used for unregulated disposal of both C&D waste and household garbage. Gulbir Singh, a resident of Manesar, said repeated complaints to the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) have gone unaddressed. “We have raised this issue multiple times with the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM). But they have not taken any action on it. Not once I have seen that the land has been cleared or the dumping has been stopped by the municipality,” he said.

Yadav added that dumping activity intensifies at night. “I have seen at least three to four trucks and tractors come in to throw the garbage and debris inside the land,” he said.

Officials said Manesar generates nearly 10 tonnes per day (TPD) of C&D waste but does not have a dedicated processing facility. “We do not have any approved land for setting up a C&D waste plant, which is why no processing facility exists here. Most of the C&D waste is transported to the Basai C&D Waste Processing Plant in Gurugram,” said a senior MCM official.

Ward councillor Kanwar Pal Kausla said the land falls under the HSIIDC. “We have cleared the debris once or twice and have requested HSIIDC to barricade the site. There is no other area where the waste can be dumped. We will escalate the matter further,” he said.

Deepak Yadav, junior engineer, MC, said a team will be sent to inspect the site and HSIIDC will be asked to take necessary action. “We can ask them to get the fencing done, but we cannot enforce a state body to take action,” he said.

When asked about this issue, executive engineer (HSIIDC) Yashasvi Verma declined to comment. However, a junior official at HSIIDC, requesting anonymity, alleged that MCM workers are dumping waste on the land. “We will speak with the department at the earliest,” he said.