Man arrested for forging documents to secure bail for Nigerian national

Gurugram: A 50-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly forging documents and deceiving a district court to secure interim bailfor a Nigerian national in a case registered at DLF Phase-1 police station, officials said.

Police identified the suspect as Anil, a resident of Faridabad’s AC Nagar. Preliminary investigations revealed that Anil submitted forged bail surety documents of two persons — Biswajit Malik and Naresh Kumar — and secured bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court for his alleged associate Patryk Dziwinski on December 25, 2025.

However, police said the two sureties, Malik and Kumar, were summoned by the court and the two denounced their connection with Dziwinski. “Both Malik and Kumar submitted their personal documents and recorded a formal statement before the court, prompting the authorities to launch an investigation,” said a police official at Shivaji Nagar police station.

On February 11, the district’s chief judicial magistrate’s office directed the Shivaji Nagar Police station to register an FIR in the matter, and the Crime Branch arrested Anil on Saturday, police officials said.

Investigators said Anil confessed that he allegedly posted his own pictures on another person’s Aadhaar cardto secure the bail with the help of his other associates.

Sandeep Turan, spokesperson of Gurugram police, said an FIR was registeredat Shivaji Nagar police station under BNS sections 318(4) (provisions of cheating), 336(3) (provisions of forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 340 (using forged documents as genuine) and 61 (criminal conspiracy). Malik and Kumar are among the three people named in the FIR.

“Anil has another case of fraud registered against him in Gurugram. More arrests are soon expected,” Turan said.