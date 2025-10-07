Man beaten to death by colleague inside Faridabad shoe shop after petty argument

A 55-year-old man was beaten to death by his colleague following a petty argument over an empty shoe box inside a footwear shop in Faridabad on Sunday afternoon, police said on Monday. Police said Bhatia sustained a severe head injury and internal haemorrhage. The shop owner and others rushed him to hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

The deceased was identified as Kewal Kishan Bhatia, a resident of New Industrial Township (NIT)-II, who had been working at the same market complex in NIT-I for over two decades, officials said. The incident took place around 4pm on Sunday, they added.

Police said the accused, Prashant Kumar, 25, a resident of Parvatiya Colony, fled the spot after the assault and is yet to be arrested. According to investigators, the two were arranging freshly arrived stock in the storage area when Bhatia scolded Kumar for not arranging the shoes properly and threw an empty box on his back in frustration.

Shree Bhagwan, station house officer of Kotwali police station, said the box accidentally hit Kumar on the face as he turned around. “Kumar was left infuriated and ended up hurling abuses on Bhatia. A heated argument broke out between them, after which Kumar assaulted him and rained multiple punches on his face. He fell into the basement from the staircase of the showroom and collapsed,” Bhagwan said.

Police said Bhatia sustained a severe head injury and internal haemorrhage. The shop owner and others rushed him to Fortis Hospital in a private car, but doctors declared him dead.

On the complaint of the deceased’s son, a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Kotwali police station on Monday. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

