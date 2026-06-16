Man dies after bike plunges off ‘unfinished road’ near Haryana-UP border

A 45-year-old man died after falling into a ditch along with his motorcycle on Yamuna Road, an incomplete interstate road at the Haryana border near Faridabad’s Manjhawali that abruptly ends in fields in Uttar Pradesh, and remained unattended for at least eight hours, police said on Monday.

Investigators found no warning signs, reflectors, barricades or streetlights near the accident site across the state border. (HT)

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The deceased was identified as Atul Kumar Joshi, a resident of the NIT-I area in Faridabad. Police said he worked as a manager at a private eye hospital in Noida.

According to police, Joshi was travelling from his Faridabad residence to Noida on Sunday night when he likely followed Yamuna Road, a route towards the Manjhawali bridge over the Yamuna. Investigators suspect he may have taken the route after checking a GPS-based map. The incomplete road is intended to connect Faridabad with Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

Police estimate Joshi left home sometime after 10pm and the accident likely occurred around 10.50pm-11pm. However, officers said the exact time of the crash has not been independently established.

Officials said there were no warning signs, caution boards, reflectors, barricades or streetlights along the Yamuna Road stretch. The point where the road abruptly ends in fields just across the Uttar Pradesh border was also not barricaded.

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Villagers spotted the damaged motorcycle and alerted authorities the next morning, several hours after the crash. (HT)

{{^usCountry}} Inspector Ranbir Singh, station house officer of Tigaon police station, said Joshi was travelling at night and may not have noticed that the paved stretch ended. “He directly fell into a ditch along with his motorcycle and ended up sustaining grievous injuries.Villagers saw the mangled motorcycle and Joshi inside the ditch at around 7.30am and alerted the Tigaon police station in Faridabad on Monday. However, after we reached there, it surfaced that the accident had taken place in Uttar Pradesh, as Joshi was 45-50 metres away from the Haryana border,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspector Ranbir Singh, station house officer of Tigaon police station, said Joshi was travelling at night and may not have noticed that the paved stretch ended. “He directly fell into a ditch along with his motorcycle and ended up sustaining grievous injuries.Villagers saw the mangled motorcycle and Joshi inside the ditch at around 7.30am and alerted the Tigaon police station in Faridabad on Monday. However, after we reached there, it surfaced that the accident had taken place in Uttar Pradesh, as Joshi was 45-50 metres away from the Haryana border,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Manoj Singh, station house officer of Dankaur police station in GB Nagar, said evidence suggested Joshi survived for some time after the crash. “His helmet was shattered, indicating he sustained a head injury. He had even got up to sit inside the ditch by taking support, but due to internal injuries, bleeding and no medical attention on time at the secluded spot, he succumbed,” he said.

Police said the accident site near Atta Gujran village is extremely secluded and villagers usually pass through the area only during the daytime. Manoj Singh said proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were conducted on a written complaint from the family, which did not allege foul play. “Further investigation will clarify if he took help from a mapping app or had accidentally travelled on the route in a hurry to reach his hospital,” he added.

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A Faridabad district administration official said the road project on the Haryana side was completed several years ago, but construction has not progressed in Uttar Pradesh due to land acquisition issues. The official said the four-lane project was intended to improve connectivity between the two states and reduce travel time between Faridabad and Greater Noida from up to two hours to 25-30 minutes.