Man dies by suicide after strangling wife to death in Sector 49

A man died by suicide after throttling his wife to death inside their home at a slum in Block-I of South City-II in Sector 49, police said on Monday. Police said the father of the woman found the bodies when he came to check on the couple. The couple married seven months ago and moved to Gurugram four months ago. (FIle Photo)

The man, who was 24 years old, and the woman, who was 18 years old, both came from South 24 Parganas district and West Bengal. They got married seven months ago and shifted to Gurugram four months ago, to earn a livelihood, police said.

Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police public relations officer, said that the woman used to visit her father’s accommodation, which is close by, to cook for him.

“On Sunday, when the woman’s father reached home, he found that his daughter had not cooked anything. To know about her well-being, he reached the couple’s rented accommodation. The door was closed from inside and no one responded to his calls. He peeped through a crevice in the door to find her lying on the floor and the son-in-law hanging,” he said.

Kumar said that the father raised the alarm, following which neighbours broke open the door and rushed the couple to Civil Hospital in Sector 10, but the doctors declared them dead and informed the police. “There were finger marks on the neck of the woman indicating that she was throttled. Forensic experts had collected evidence and fingerprints from the spot and the bodies,” he said.

Kumar said the woman’s father alleged they were constantly at loggerheads over marital issues. “The woman’s father has submitted a written complaint at Sector 50 police station. Further investigation was going on in the case to ascertain the exact cause of the murder and the suicide,” he said.

The bodies were handed over to the families.