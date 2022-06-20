Man electrocuted while changing transformer, four power officials booked
A sub-divisional officer and four other employees of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) Limited were booked after a contractual helper was electrocuted when was changing a transformer in lane number three at Rajiv Nagar in Sector-14 on Saturday evening, said police on Monday.
Family members of the deceased, Rajesh Kumar (24), said he climbed up a pole to change the transformer with the help of a crane only after the officials assured him that the power supply had been switched off.
Kumar’s father Karan Singh (50) alleged power supply to the overhead cables was still on when Kumar was working and he was electrocuted at the spot.
Singh said Kumar worked for a private firm, which provides manpower support for technical works of the DHBVN. According to police, the area falls under the suburban division of circle-II DHBVN in Gurugram.
Kuldeep Singh Nehra, executive engineer of sub-urban division of DHBVN (circle-II), said they are probing the matter. “Necessary action would be taken if any official is found to have neglected protocols,” he said.
Nehra also said Kumar’s family will be compensated as per government rules and regulations after inquiry.
Based on Singh’s complaint, an FIR was registered against a sub-divisional officer, two engineers working under the SDO, a supervisor and a lineman under sections 34 (common intention) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Sector-14 police station on Sunday, said police.
Singh alleged that his son worked for the state power utility for almost two years and earned around ₹12,000 monthly.
“It’s the lineman and supervisor who play the main role in changing a transformer but instead, they made my son climb on to the poles and do the work. A helper’s role is only to assist them in such activities,” said Singh.
Singh alleged that hardly six months had passed since his son got married. “We got him married on December 16 last year. His wife lived with us at our native village Jaat in Rewari Sadar. He used to travel to Gurugram daily for work,” the father said.
Singh alleged it was due to the sheer negligence of DHBVN officials that he lost his son. “Kumar was the only support for me and my wife,” he said.
Subhash Boken, public relation officer of Gurugram police, said the DHBVN officials have been booked for death by negligence. “Right now, things are at a very primary stage. Investigation is underway to find out what went wrong and fix accountability in the case,” said Boken.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics