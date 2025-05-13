Man found murdered with head smashed in IMT Manesar; probe on

A 35-year-old man was found brutally murdered with his head smashed using boulders along a road in Sector 8 of IMT Manesar early on Monday, Gurugram police said. A 35-year-old man was found murdered with his head smashed using boulders along a road in Sector 8 of IMT Manesar. (Representational Image)

The deceased, identified as Ravi Kumar of Pinana village in Sonipat, was employed at a manufacturing firm in Manesar and lived in rented accommodation in Aliyar village.

According to police, the body was discovered around 1.30am by a group of people consuming liquor near a roadside restaurant, who then informed the police control room.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said forensic experts visited the scene shortly after the alert. “He had not returned to his rented accommodation after leaving it on Sunday night. It was his week off, and he had informed his family he would be back in a couple of hours. However, he became untraceable thereafter,” Kumar added.

According to police, the body was found lying in a pool of blood with grievous injuries to the head. “It seems the head was smashed with a heavy stone or boulder,” Kumar said.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear, police said, adding that they are investigating multiple angles, including personal enmity, a spontaneous altercation, or a possible robbery attempt that the victim resisted. “The body has been sent for autopsy, which will help determine the exact cause of death. His family has been informed,” Kumar said.

Crime branch officials have been assigned to investigate the case and identify the suspects, officers aware of the case said. An FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is being registered at the IMT Manesar police station, they added.