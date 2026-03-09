Man hacked to death by son-in-law over family dispute in Faridabad

A 55-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death with an axe by his son-in-law following a family dispute at Chhainsa in Faridabad, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Paramjeet Singh, 26, was arrested on Sunday after being on the run since the incident, officers added. Gulab Singh succumbed to his injuries on Saturday during treatment due to severe blood loss, said police.

The deceased was identified as Gulab Singh, a resident of Ballabgarh in Faridabad, officers said. Police said the incident took place on Friday morning around 9.30am after an argument broke out between Paramjeet and his wife over his liquor addiction. The woman called her father, who came to her marital home to take her away, they added.

A senior police official said Paramjeet attempted to stop his wife from leaving. “He entered into an argument with his father-in-law and then into a scuffle with him,” the officer said. According to police, Paramjeet was overpowered during the scuffle by his father-in-law and wife and was pushed away.

“In a fit of rage, he picked up an axe lying nearby and attacked Gulab with it. He sustained two deep cut injuries. His daughter raised an alarm after which neighbours gathered and rushed him to a government hospital in Ballabgarh, from where he was later shifted to a private hospital looking at his critical condition,” the officer added.

Gulab Singh succumbed to his injuries on Saturday during treatment due to severe blood loss. Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said Paramjeet fled the spot after the attack. “A crime branch team finally arrested him from Faridabad on Sunday while trying to flee out of the city. He will be produced before a court and taken on further remand for interrogation,” he said, adding no criminal antecedents of the accused have surfaced yet.

On the complaint of Paramjeet’s wife, an FIR under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against him at Chhainsa police station on Saturday. Further investigation is underway.